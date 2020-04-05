Cases doubling in 4.1 days, up since Jamaat event: Govt

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:40 IST

The government on Sunday said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) doubling rate in India is currently at 4.1 days and attributed the rapid increase to Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Delhi between March 10 and 15.

Addressing a media briefing on Sunday, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, “If it were not for the congregation, India’s rate of doubling would have been at 7.4 days.

India has reported a total of 3,374 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases till Sunday, and 77 deaths across 274 districts.

All states have been asked to put in place a district-specific containment strategy based on the detailed large outbreak containment plan issued by the health ministry on Saturday.

“Surveillance and contact tracing has been our main focus, and we will continue to put emphasis on that,” said Agarwal.

The health secretaries and chief secretaries of all states and Union territories have been directed by the centre to make frontline healthcare workers aware of the government-sponsored health insurance scheme that has been announced for them.

The centre has also relaxed lockdown norms for people in the agriculture sector, tea industry etc. so that crop harvesting and sowing is smooth.

“As per the guidelines states will be asked to start these rapid tests. The objective behind introducing the rapid testing mechanism was more effective monitoring, keeping in mind areas from where a large number of cases are being reported, areas where mass gatherings have been held and also at the evacuee centres that require mass samples to be tested in a short span of time. Also, to monitor influenza like illness cases,” said Agarwal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday had issued detailed guidelines on rapid testing (blood test), and where all it can be deployed.

The rapid testing kits are expected by Wednesday, and that’s when these will be deployed in the field.

For migrant workers quarantined across India, a total of about 28,000 relief camps have been set up.

“Of all the camps providing relief and shelter, 23,924 camps have been set by the government and 3,737 are being run by the NGOs. Food camps are 19,460, of which 9,951 are government-run, and 9,509 are run by NGOs. About 12.5 lakh people are housed in these shelter camps across the country, and at least 75 lakh people have been provided with food. As per our information, 13.6 lakh people are being given shelter and food by their employers and industry,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, home ministry.

“Smooth inter-state movement is being ensured for people involved dealing with the supply of all essential services and goods including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and packaging material. In some pockets, there was an issue but states have been directed to look into it. The Railways have run close to 2.5 lakh coal wagons for transportation of supplies,” she said.