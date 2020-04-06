Covid-19: What you need to know today

india

Let’s look at some numbers. The number of Covid-19 cases in the world was 1.25 million on Sunday night, and the number of deaths stood at 68,000. That works out to a fatality rate of around 5%. But, like all aggregates, this number is not representative.

Covid-19 cases have now been identified in 181 countries. But there are huge variations. At one end, among countries that have seen a substantial number of cases (say, at least 10,000) is Italy. The number of cases in the country was 124,632, with 15,362 deaths. That’s a fatality rate of 12.32%. At the other end is Germany, with 96,092 cases and 1,444 deaths, a fatality rate of 1.5% (last week, this was at around 0.8%, so it has almost doubled).

Every other country with a substantial number of infections falls in this range. France, with 89,953 infections and 7,560 deaths has a fatality rate of 8.4%; Spain with 126,168 cases and 11,947 deaths has a fatality rate of 9.5%; Switzerland, with 20,505 cases and 666 deaths, has a fatality rate of 3.2%. The UK, with 41,903 cases and 4,313 deaths has a fatality rate of 10.3%. And the US, with 311,536 cases and around 8,500 deaths, a fatality rate of 2.7%.

It’s possible to layer the rates with qualitative information. Germany, we know, has been aggressive with testing. Italy, Spain and the UK have not. The US was slow to start but has since become better. Clearly, aggressive testing, while it might highlight more cases (a data point at least some countries seem averse to), simply serves to grow the denominator — pushing fatality rates down. That’s important because it sends out the message that Covid-19 can be beaten.

It is not clear whether geography (temperature, humidity) matters. There have been some studies, but none conclusive. It’s one of the three things that could save India — the other two being the lockdown, and the virus mutating into a less virulent strain in the country. Gender seems to be a factor when it comes to mortality (women have an advantage). As does age (older people are at greater risk). And, as one would expect, health workers are at great risk, given just how infectious Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, has proven to be — this, after initial reassurances from WHO that there was no human-to-human transmission, and by WHO and the surgeon general of the US that masks were not required. With the benefit of hindsight, aggressive screening (especially at entry points), large-scale testing, the use of masks, social distancing, and early lockdowns may well have halted (or at the least, slowed) the spread of the pandemic. It’s a lesson to remember for next time — and yes, there will be a next time.

India ended Sunday with 4,198 cases and 114 deaths. Testing has now become more widespread and aggressive in clusters and containment zones, at least in a few states. And it will become even more widespread (and quicker) when some states start using the antibody test kits they have been allowed to procure.

The number of cases in India crossed 1,000 on March 28, and 2,000 on April 1, so it doubled in four days, and has quadrupled in eight days. All told, the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi has thus far been responsible for at least 1,000 cases and more than a dozen deaths. Subtract those numbers, and the Indian numbers are still relatively low.

Sunday was also the 12th day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country. A document put out by the government on Saturday, and the Prime Minister’s reference to a phased exit from the lockdown in a meeting with chief ministers last week seem to suggest that restrictions will continue in at least some parts of the country — clusters and containment zones, for instance. It’s too early to infer anything from the Indian numbers, but the trajectory of infections in other countries suggests a peak, a plateau and then a fall. But only widespread testing can tell us when we have peaked.