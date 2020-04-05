Modi calls former Presidents, PMs, Sonia Gandhi to discuss Covid crisis

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:36 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, two former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda apart from heads of different parties, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to discuss the situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the steps taken by the Centre to contain the pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s outreach came two days ahead of his meeting with the floor leaders of different political parties. Wednesday’s meeting will be held thorough video-conferencing.

The PM also spoke to West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

The PM informed the leaders of the steps taken by his government to contain the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said. He also stressed on the need to put up a united front in the fight against coronavirus and also sought suggestions from the leaders. For her part, Gandhi pointed out that there is a health pandemic and an economic pandemic and both needs to be fought aggressively, a Congress functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

The Congress has been demanding adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and other health workers apart from aggressive testing to fight the coronavirus.

She again wrote to the Prime Minister on April 1, seeking advance payment of 21 days’ wages to 80 million rural workers to help them tide over the crisis due to the lockdown.

