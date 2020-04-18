Uttarakhand police use Netflix’s Money Heist character to ask people to stay home

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:00 IST

Police in Uttarakhand are taking a little help from a character from Netflix’s popular series Money Heist to urge people to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They posted a photograph featuring Professor played by actor Alvaro Morte on Friday with that appeal.

“When someone asks you why not to go out during lockdown,” it said. And, it was followed by the still with Professor’s photo. “B’coz it’s a matter of our security,” was the reply.

The post on Uttarakhand police’s Facebook page and the Twitter handle has received several likes with many social media users appreciating the department’s ‘interesting and innovative’ post to create awareness on the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

“Looks like UK (Uttarakhand) police also fan of Money Heist,” Deepak Semwal, a social media user, commented.

“Very creative and innovative Uttarakhand Police media handler,” Anjum Aggarwal wrote.

“Oh! Bella Ciao stay home,” Ess Junyz also said.

Uttarakhand police have been using characters from popular series, including dialogue from another popular Netflix series Sacred Games, in their awareness campaigns to create awareness on traffic safety.

Uttarakhand police have used some ‘out of the box’ ideas to ask people to stay home. A few days ago, they tied up with two local artists dressed as Yamaraja and corona demon to spread the message.

“We are trying to come up with such out of the box and innovative moves because they easily get the attention of people unlike conventional methods,” Ashok Kumar, director general (law and order) said.

“These sort of moves leave a lasting impression on the minds of people and they remember that they don’t need to venture out and stay at home in lockdown,” Kumar said.

Uttarakhand reported three new Covid-19 cases on Friday, including a doctor from a military hospital in Dehradun and a nine-month-old baby, as the number of infections in the hill state went up to 31, state health department officials said.