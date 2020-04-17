Uttarakhand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, 9-month-old tests positive

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:26 IST

Uttarakhand reported three new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Friday, including a doctor from a military hospital in Dehradun and a nine-month-old baby, as the total count of active cases in the hill state went up to 31, state health department officials said.

The third Covid-19 positive patient is from Nainital district, they added.

Dr. Dinesh Chauhan, additional chief medical officer, Dehradun, and the nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district, said that a doctor from the military hospital in Dehradun and a nine-month-old baby tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

“The baby and the doctor have been shifted to an isolation ward in Government Doon Medical College Hospital. The baby’s father had tested positive earlier and his entire family had been quarantined. The baby’s family lives in Bhagat Singh Colony in Dehradun, which is a containment zone in the district. The baby tested positive on Friday, while his other family members have tested negative,” said Dr. Chauhan.

Dr. Chauhan said that the staff and the patients who came in contact with the doctor are being traced and they would be quarantined at the earliest.

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Uttarakhand’s nodal officer for Covid-19 and an employee at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital, said that the doctors are charting out a treatment plan for the infected baby.

“The baby was always at high risk, as his father had earlier tested Covid-19 positive. The baby doesn’t have the immunity of an adult. We need to ensure that he isn’t exposed to any other infection and can be on the road to recovery at the earliest,” Dr Agarwal said.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, two persons from in Haridwar district, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi held between March 13 and 15, tested Covid-19 positive.

All Covid-19 positive cases reported from Uttarakhand since April 2 are linked Jamaat attendees. On April 6, four Jamaat attendees from Dehradun and Almora had tested Covid-19 positive.

Similarly, on April 8, four persons, including two Jamaat attendees and two of their close contacts, tested Covid-19 positive in Haridwar and Nainital districts.

So far, nine Covid-19 patients from Uttarakhand have recovered and discharged from hospitals.