Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Yearender 2019: Fish with ‘human-like’ face to crocodile attacking dog, viral clips which capture the scary side of animal world

As we are gearing up to bid goodbye to the year, let’s us present you viral videos involving animals.

Dec 21, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a snake eating a crocodile.
Image shows a snake eating a crocodile. (Facebook/G Wildlife Rescue Inc)
         

Throughout 2019, the Internet presented us with various videos showing the scary side of the animal world. From crocodile attacking an unsuspecting dog in Vadodara to a fish swimming with a ‘human-like’ face spotted in China, we saw different kinds of video which evoked a creepy feeling in many.

As we are gearing up to bid goodbye to the year, let’s us present you with some of such videos involving animals which went crazy viral in 2019.

Crocodile attacking dog in Vadodara

Back in August, Vadodara along with other cities of Gujarat received torrential rain which caused water-logging in various areas. During this flood-like situation of the city, a terrifying video went viral. It shows a crocodile swimming near a residential area and eventually attacking a dog standing in a water-logged street.

Fish with ‘human-like’ face in China

This was one such video which reminded people about the mysterious – and somewhat creepy – side of nature. Captured swimming in a pond in a Chinese village, the video of a fish went all kinds of viral. It’s because of the fish’s resemblance with a complete human face – a nose, two eyes, and a mouth.

Leopard attacking pet dog

In a frightening video, which went viral in October, a leopard was seen entering a house in Nasik and attacking a pet dog sleeping on the front porch. In the video, the big cat grabs the dog by its neck. Luckily, however, the pooch manages to free itself and escape.

Python coiling itself around deer

A clip, recorded in Maharashtra, went viral in November because of a scary and incredible incident it captures. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows a python leaping out of water and coiling itself around a deer standing nearby.

Which video do you think captures the animal world’s scary side perfectly?

