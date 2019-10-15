Chilling moment leopard enters Nashik home, attacks sleeping dog. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:23 IST

The frightening moment a leopard entered a house and attacked a pet dog sleeping outside the door has made its way online. The scary video shows the leopard sneaking up to the dog and attacking it.

The clip was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the house. The incident reportedly took place in Nashik, Maharashtra. The timestamp on the video says it was recorded on September 29.

The video shows the leopard walking stealthily towards the dog sleeping at the doorstep. It finds it moment and attacks the dog, grabbing it by the neck with its jaws. The dog, luckily, manages to free itself and runs away barking.

According to reports, the incident came to light only the next morning by which time the leopard had managed to run back into the wild. Forest officials also looked into the incident and ran a thorough search of the neighbourhood but couldn’t find the leopard.

The video also made its way onto Twitter where it has collected lots of reactions.

One of the easiest prey for leopards, pet dogs. In human habitations important to stay alert at all times when near the peripheries of a forest landscape. The leopard is an amazing hunter which adapts with its surroundings and stealthily approaches its prey, with pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/PVDZA21KLg — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) October 12, 2019

“Amazing! Leopards’ adaptation to urban environments deserves respect. Keep your dogs inside at night,” says a Twitter user. “Why did they leave the dog outside?” wonders another.

Several others have asked if the dog was fine after the attack. According to reports, the dog ran away.

Last month, another similar video of a leopard entering a home and running away a pet dog was recorded in Karnataka’s Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:03 IST