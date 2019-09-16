Leopard enters Karnataka home, runs away with pet dog. Watch scary moment

it-s-viral

Days after a video of lions roaming around a residential area in Gujarat, a similar yet more frightening video has emerged from Karnataka. The video shows a leopard entering a home and running away with a family’s pet dog.

The scary incident was recorded in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district on September 14.

The terrifying video opens to show the leopard perched on the boundary wall near the gate of the house. It eventually enters the premises and is seen walking around the driveway of the house. Moments later, the leopard can be seeing carrying the dog in its jaws and running out of the house by jumping over the same wall.

#WATCH Karnataka: A leopard entered a house and took away the owner's dog in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z7H736ax51 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The video, tweeted by news agency ANI, has left many on Twitter shocked. Several people have posted reactions to the video.

“Leopard did not enter the house. Humans entered the leopard’s habitat and built their house ther,” says a Twitter user referring to the video caption tweeted with the video. “Poor dog!” says another. “So sad but its nature,” says a third.

This isn’t an isolated incident. In a similar occurrence in Karnataka, a leopard sneaked into a room, attacked a sleeping dog and carried it away in its mouth in Huliyurdurga village back in January.

