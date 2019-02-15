Watch: Scary moment leopard sneaks into room in Karnataka, attacks sleeping dog

The frightening moment a leopard sneaked into a room, attacked a sleeping dog and carried it away in its mouth has been caught on camera. The video shows the dog trying to fight back but it turns out it is no match for the leopard.

The incident was recorded at a brick kiln in the Huliyurdurga village in Karnataka on January 12. The video was captured on a CCTV camera and made its way online.

The video, all of 28-seconds-long, shows the dog sleeping a room. Second later, the leopard is seen entering the room, ready to attack the dog. It then jumps on the dog, grabs it with its teeth and runs out of the room with it. Other dogs can also be seen running out of the room.

Local residents have reportedly complained to forest officials about the leopard since it has raided homes and carried off pets and cattle earlier as well.

