Lions seen strolling in Gujarat residential area, videos go viral

In an incident – that is equal parts scary and fascinating – a pride of lions was captured taking a stroll. What makes this frightening is that they were not roaming around in a jungle or a sanctuary, but in a residential area in Gujarat.

Videos of the incident show the pride of lions roaming around the city at night while it was raining. The incident took place in Girnar Mountains in the Junagadh district of Gujarat.

Different videos of the same incident were shared by several people across various social media platforms. Collectively, the videos of the lions have amassed over thousand views.

Take a look at one of them:

This is another example why Asiatic #Lions need a second home.... It's high time #Gujarat honour the Supreme Court order and translocate lions to #MadhyaPradesh

Video via WA pic.twitter.com/921uJj0nCP — Ananda Banerjee (@protectwildlife) September 13, 2019

People had a lot to say about this incident. They dropped all sorts of comments. “Lions, actually. In Gujarat roads,” wrote a Twitter user. “Due to heavy raining, the Gir forest went out of hunt therefore a family of seven lions were found roaming in search of a hunt,” tweeted another.

How would you react if you see lions strolling around?

