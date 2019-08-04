Crocodile rescued from Gujarat’s flooded street, chilling video captured

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:12 IST

Most places in the city of Vadodara went under waist-deep water following heavy rainfall in the area. Though the rainfall eventually subsided, swollen Vishwamitri and Ajwa rivers created a “flood-like” situation in the city. Home to about 300 crocodiles, when Vishwamitri river entered the city the reptiles also landed in different parts of the residential areas. For past few days, multiple images and videos of the crocodiles roaming around the flooded city appeared on different social media platforms. Another such video of a reptile - this time being rescued - recently surfaced online and it may scare some of you.

The video, shared by an Instagram user, shows a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuing a crocodile from the water-logged streets of Vadodara. What’s scary is the way the NDRF team goes near the reptile to rescue it.

“Crocodiles were once again spotted on the streets of #vadodara . NDRF teams rescued this crocodile. It was later handed over to forest department officials,” reads the Instagram post’s caption.

Shared some one hour ago, the video has already gathered more than 64,000 views – and the numbers are increasing.

Later, ANI also shared some images of the rescued animal on Twitter. The tweet informed that the reptile was spotted in Vadsar area near Vadodara. After being rescued, it was handed over to the forest department officials.

Vadodara: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued a crocodile from Vadsar area, earlier today. It was handed over to forest department officials. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IFXQJezwqc — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

People dished out all sorts of comments on the video and the images.

“Such is a beauty of humanity, struggling with their own lives but still rescuing the animals. More power to us. Wish we get to see these sort of sights more often,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is insane,” commented another. “So scary,” wrote a third.

In another video, that previously went viral, a crocodile was seen swimming near a residential area and then attacking a dog.

What do you think of the chilling crocodile rescue video?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 13:59 IST