4 killed, 5,000 evacuated as flood hits life in Vadodara

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:29 IST

At least four persons died and over 5,000 people were evacuated as Vadodara, one of central Gujarat’s main cities, remained inundated on Thursday after 499mm of rain fell in a span of 24 hours.

Most areas in the city, which has 2.2 million residents, were under waist-deep water. Heavy rains stopped late on Wednesday night, but the swollen Vishwamitri and Ajwa rivers — both were flowing above danger level on Thursday — created a “flood-like” situation.

“The overflowing water of the Ajwa has further swelled the Vishwamitri river and the flow has entered the city, leading to a flood-like situation,” said Gujarat chief minister, Vijay Rupani. The four who died were labourers who got trapped under a wall that collapsed, he added.

“The downpour has stopped in Vadodara. But there is heavy rain forecast for other parts of the state. The administration is alert and rescue teams are on stand by,” Rupani said.

Four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief work, and five more teams will be airlifted from Pane, Rupani said. The army as well as State Disaster Relief Force teams have also arrived.

According to latest reports, moderate rainfall was continuing in Vadodara, and the flood waters were showing no signs of receding.

In many places, the water had entered homes. There was no count of cars or two-wheelers that had been submerged or washed away.

Forest department officials said crocodiles had washed into the city along with the gushing floodwaters. Pointing out that Vishwamitri river was home to about 300 crocodiles, the officials claimed to have rescued three from the city.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 05:29 IST