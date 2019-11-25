Python attacks deer in blink-and-miss video gone viral, shudders guaranteed. Watch

it-s-viral

Nov 25, 2019

The scary moment a python jumped out of water to attack an unsuspecting deer has been circulating on social media. The viral clip, recorded in Maharashtra, has left many shocked and several people have been posting comments about the terrifying video.

The clip has been shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. “One of the clip from E surveillance Video of Central Chanda Division from Maharashtra,” he mentions in his tweet. “When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. (Humans take 200ms to blink an eye),” he adds.

The video shows four deer standing near a watering hole. Suddenly, an unsuspecting deer is attacked and pulled into the water by a python hiding in the ditch. The whole thing happens so quickly, you may have to watch the video a few times.

One of the clip from E surveillance Video of Central Chanda Division from Maharashtra. When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. ( Humans take 200ms to blink an eye). pic.twitter.com/e0jPrz1hVx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 21, 2019

Since being shared on November 21, the video has collected over 1,000 likes and more than 400 retweets. Several people have posted varied about the incident.

“Amazing and scary at the same time,” says a Twitter user. “It is so scary! We used to trek in deep forests. If any python lurking somewhere…” says another. “I didn’t know pythons could be this swift! Phewww…” says a third.

Back in October, a scary clip of a huge python wrapping itself around the neck of a 58-year-old labourer went viral. The man was thankfully saved in the nick of time by his co-workers before being choked by the reptile.

