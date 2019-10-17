e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

10-foot-long python coils itself around man’s neck in Kerala, both rescued. Watch

Bhuvanachandran Nair, along with two others, was engaged in work when the python suddenly coiled itself around his neck.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thiruvananthapuram
A video clip of the incident showed the snake around Bhuvanachandran nair’s neck.
A video clip of the incident showed the snake around Bhuvanachandran nair’s neck. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A huge python wrapped itself around the neck of a 58-year-old labourer, who was saved in the nick of time by his co-workers, before being choked by the reptile. The incident took place on Tuesday as cleaning operations were on at a local college at nearby Neyyar dam.

As the man, Bhuvanachandran Nair, along with two others was engaged in the work, the python suddenly coiled itself around his neck and tried to choke him. Seeing the reptile, two other workers rushed to Nair’s help. While one held on tightly to the neck of the reptile, the other caught hold of its tail and pulled it away, saving the man.

A video clip of the incident showed the snake around nair’s neck and the other workers removing the slimy creature without losing their composure.

The reptile was removed and put inside a sack and handed over to forest officials, who released it into the deep forest.

Also Read | Man chases 4-meter-long venomous king cobra into dark drainage pipe to rescue it. Watch

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 10:52 IST

tags
top news
India allays US concerns on Kashmir, including some ‘ridiculous’ ones
India allays US concerns on Kashmir, including some ‘ridiculous’ ones
NCB preps to upgrade war against drugs, readies list of 100 mafia bosses
NCB preps to upgrade war against drugs, readies list of 100 mafia bosses
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
Dead woman’s anklet leads Kalyan cops to accused in Kerala 5 months later
Dead woman’s anklet leads Kalyan cops to accused in Kerala 5 months later
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute
don't miss
latest news
India News