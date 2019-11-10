Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 12:11 IST

A video of a fish – which is equal parts bizarre and creepy – is going all sorts of viral on the Internet. Spotted swimming in a water body in a Chinese village, the video captures an unusual creature – a fish that resembles a human face.

The video was captured by a woman visiting Miao Village in China, reports Daily Mail. Initially, she shared the clip on Chinese microblogging site Weibo and later it started doing the rounds of the other social media platforms.

The 14-second-long video shows a fish that resembles a complete human face – a nose, two eyes, and a mouth.

Take a look at the video of the fish with human-like face that has created quite a stir online:

This carp has a human face 😳 pic.twitter.com/okT67Zyo4v — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) November 8, 2019

Collectively, the video has gathered millions of views and thousands of comments. While some were surprised, others expressed that the video made them feel creepy. There were also a few who took a hilarious route while commenting.

“This is scary,” wrote a Weibo user, cited Daily Mail. “’Who dares to eat it?’ commented another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

This looks like that scene from Chernobyl Diaries — BBQ Sauce On My Tiddies (@BoiGayme) November 9, 2019

The real Aquaman! — Antoni Vicens (@charlydamart) November 8, 2019

Back in September, another sea creature left people astonished. In what can be called a once-in-a-lifetime catch, a fisherman from Norway reeled in a ‘dinosaur-like’ fish. It’s the enormous eyes of the fish which surprised many.

What do you think of the video of the fish with ‘human-like’ face?

