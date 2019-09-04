Bizarre sea creature caught in Alaska. Video collects over a million views

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:08 IST

A bizarre sea creature caught off the coast in Alaska has left many shocked and some feeling creepy. A video of the creature, shared on Facebook, has collected over a million views - and still counting.

“Crazy deep sea creature!” says Facebook user Sarah Vasser-Alford, who posted the video on August 16. The video shows an orange creature moving its long curly tentacles.

She goes on to tell that the creature is called a Basket Star. These are a species of echinoderm like starfish and are usually found on the ocean floor, reports New York Post. They use their tentacles to catch their prey.

According to Mirror, Sarah, along with her mother and a few friends, was halibut fishing when her mum caught the Basket Star. They later placed it back in the water unharmed.

The video has also collected over 18,800 shares and almost 3,000 reactions. People have posted all sorts of comments on the video.

“Underwater spaghetti monster,” says a Facebook user. “Ewww. Saw that. Nope. No. Hell no,” says another. “The ocean is where this amazing creature belongs,” says another.

What do you think of this creature?

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:52 IST