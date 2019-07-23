Alligator fights python in a scary battle. See terrifying video

A video of a fight between an alligator and a python – which is equal parts scary and fascinating – has made its way onto the Internet. Captured by Ewan Wilson in the Everglades National Park, Florida, this brutal picture of nature can very well give you goosebumps.

Wilson, while visiting the national park, came across an 11-foot-long American alligator. The scary part, however, was that the gator had a 13-foot-long Burmese python caught between its jaws. Quickly, he captured the incident on camera.

The video captures a good portion of the fight between the huge alligator and the giant python which continues for some time. A few seconds into the video, the alligator shows an amazing display of power as it keeps thrashing the snake from side to side while the python remains stuck in its jaws.

“The alligator was the victor in this battle and it carried the carcass of the massive snake deeper into the Everglades where I could no longer follow it,” Wilson said.

Take a look at the hair-raising video:

Previously, a series of images showing an epic battle between a snake and an alligator also fascinated people. In that encounter, however, the python emerged as the winner and devoured its opponent.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:17 IST