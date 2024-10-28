Amidst the festive excitement of Dhanteras, Diwali, Halloween, Kali Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja lies the constant chaos of preparations, late-night decorations, hours of food prep, which can lead to stress. Extreme levels of stress can take a heavy toll on your hair and skin health. Hair, skin health during Diwali 2024: Festival-specific skincare and hair care tips (File Photo)

Hence, it becomes crucial to prioritise your skin and hair health to look your best during the festivities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, suggested the following hacks:

Hair-care tips for the festive season

Protect it from the heat: If you are someone who loves styling your hair then your hair is more likely to get damaged. Using hair styling tools like straighteners and curlers without applying heat protectant spray can do much more harm to your hair than you may realise. Using heat protectant spray can help prevent your hair from getting damaged while making it look healthy and shiny.

If you are someone who loves styling your hair then your hair is more likely to get damaged. Using hair styling tools like straighteners and curlers without applying heat protectant spray can do much more harm to your hair than you may realise. Using heat protectant spray can help prevent your hair from getting damaged while making it look healthy and shiny. Gentle styling: Who doesn’t like to up their hairstyle game during the festive season? This can lead to trying hairstyles which can put extreme pressure on your hair. Instead, opt for easy and loose hairstyles. Tight hairstyles can cause breakage while increasing the chances of traction alopecia.

Heat styling tools can be damaging to your hair, causing it to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. (File Photo)

Avoid overwashing: Some people have a habit of frequently washing their hair. Over-washing can damage your hair while stripping away the natural oils. Limit your hair wash to not more than once or twice a week.

Skincare tips for the festive season

Stay hydrated: The key to healthy and glowing skin is to stay hydrated. Make sure you drink enough fluids during the day. One can opt for a range of fluid options like water, coconut water, fruit juice, vegetable juice and herbal teas. This can help maintain the elasticity levels in the skin, especially after the long, tiring days of the festive celebrations.

The key to healthy and glowing skin is to stay hydrated. Make sure you drink enough fluids during the day. One can opt for a range of fluid options like water, coconut water, fruit juice, vegetable juice and herbal teas. This can help maintain the elasticity levels in the skin, especially after the long, tiring days of the festive celebrations. Moisturise regularly: Don't forget to keep your skin moisturised during the festive season. Use a rich and hydrating moisturiser to combat multiple skin problems like extremely dry and rough skin. Look for moisturisers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin for effective results.

Best moisturisers for summer are those that are non-sticky and non-greasy. (Pexels)

Say YES to sunscreen: Skipping sunscreen during the festive season is not a good idea. Make sure you apply sunscreen thoroughly even if you are going to stay indoors most of the time. Apply broad-spectrum moisturisers with SPF 50 to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.