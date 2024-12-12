Fitness coach shares healthy swaps you can make to lose 10 kg in just 3 months

Anushka shared that with healthy meal swaps, it is possible to lose 10 kilos in just three months. Here are the healthy swaps suggested by the fitness trainer: Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Deepti Sadhwani's drastic weight loss: Find out how she lost 17 kg in just 6 months

Healthy alternatives for weight loss:

For breakfast: Instead of just having pasta, swap it for a smaller portion of pasta and 50 grams of paneer

When you crave sugar: Have a protein bar instead of milk chocolate.

For lunch: Instead of just daal and quinoa, add paneer to the plate.

Post-workout meal: Instead of having a milkshake, have protein shake for better results.

To curb small hunger: Instead of aloo bhujia, have puffed rice mixed with bhujia.

Evening snacks: As a healthy evening snack, have a bowl of makhana instead of a packet of salted biscuits.

Pre-workout meal: Have two rice cakes with peanut better, instead of two breads with peanut better. Also read | Woman lost 17 kg with this intermittent fasting diet plan: Here's everything she ate for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack

In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared a few healthy swaps that can help in losing weight faster.

“If you are using white sugar in your daily cup of tea, lemonade or desserts, it is not helping you in any way. White sugar is just empty calories while jaggery is nutrient rich. Warm water helps ignite your digestive fire (agni) and keeps it optimum. It also improves metabolism as it is easy to digest than cold water. When you consume fruit juices, you lose the fibre and as it is liquid you tend to drink more. When you chew your fruits, its digestion begins right from your mouth and the fibre is intact so you'll eat them in proportion,” Dixa Bhavsar added. Also read | Want to lose weight? Try these 8 healthy swaps

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.