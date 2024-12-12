Woman who dropped from 130 kg to 64 kg reveals consequences of her dramatic weight loss: ‘Friend may start flirting…’

Nonu, an Indian digital creator, often shares insights into her weight loss journey. She lost more than half her body weight and went from 130 kg to 64 kg. In a recent post on her Instagram account, @nonuphhile, she listed seven unexpected changes you can face after weight loss, like people taking you 'seriously' or your shoe size changing. Also read | Check out this list of common mistakes in weight loss journey and avoid them to reach your fitness goals Nonu reveals what she 'faced after losing all that weight'. (Instagram/ Nonuphhile)

She said in the video, “Hi, if you are trying to lose weight like I did, you need to know these few things that you might face after losing all the weight.”

Nonu then shared a list of things to expect after drastic weight loss. Here's what she said:

Loose skin

“Losing that much weight is going to give you a lot of loose skin. I had mine surgically removed (points to her arms). But I still have it in some places (holds her stomach),” she said.

Sensitivity to cold

Nonu said, “With less body fat, you might feel colder all the time, like I do.”

Different treatment

“Everyone will treat you differently, even those 'bro friends' you have, they might start flirting with you. Also, people now take me seriously a lot more often,” she added.

Body dysmorphia

Nonu also said, “The body dysmorphia might stay. When you are fat you think that losing all the weight will solve all your problems; no, it won't. In my head, I am still a fat person. It might get a little tough sometimes.”

Shoe size

She added, “The shoe size changes. I used to wear UK 9 and now UK 8 or even 7.5 fits me.”

Uncomfortable to sit

“Sitting on hard surfaces is not that comfortable. I don't have a very fat a** anymore,” Nonu said.

Everything is big

She added, “So belts, seat belts are extremely long. Towels are extremely huge.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.