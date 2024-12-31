Foods for weight loss: Nutritionist shares 10 foods with almost zero calories

The weight loss journey demands that we make the right dietary choices, healthy lifestyle chances and incorporate workout in the daily routine. Incorporating food items that are less in calories also help in the weight transformation journey. Nutritionist Sahiba Chawla Bawa keeps sharing weight loss and nutrition –related information and tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. A few weeks back, Sahiba shared a reel noting down the food items that are almost zero in calories. Also read | Want to get rid of your belly fat this New Year? Nutritionist reveals three drinks that help shed stubborn belly fat “These foods are nutrient-dense, hydrating and can easily be incorporated into your diet without adding significant calories,” wrote Sahiba Chawla Bawa in the caption.(Pexels)

"These foods are nutrient-dense, hydrating and can easily be incorporated into your diet without adding significant calories," wrote Sahiba in the caption as she noted down 10 food items that contain very low calories.

Cucumbers:

Cucumbers contain 4 calories per 100 grams. The high water content in cucumbers make us satiated and also hydrates the body, without adding much calories to the diet.

Zucchini:

Zucchinis contain 17 calories per 100 grams. They are a rich source of fiber which helps in facilitating digestion.

Celery:

Celery contains 6 calories per 100 grams. They are packed with water and fiber, making it a hydrating and crunchy snack.

Spinach:

Spinach contains 23 calories per 100 grams. They are extremely low in calories but are packed with vitamins and minerals, and add to the nutritional intake of the body.

Lettuce:

Lettuce contains 5 calories per 100 grams. They are perfect for salad and wraps, and are extremely low in calories.

Tomatoes:

Tomatoes contain 18 calories per 100 grams. They add flavour to the food and are loaded with antioxidant properties.

Cauliflower:

Cauliflowers contain 25 calories per 100 grams. They satiate the body, are versatile and can be consumed as many dishes and are low-calorie in nature.

Mushrooms:

Mushrooms contain 22 calories per 100 grams. Mushrooms are a great meal-alternative, ae high in antioxidants and add very less calories to the diet.

Radishes:

Radishes contain 16 calories per 100 grams. As a low-calorie vegetable, radishes can be consumed as a crunchy and peppery snack.

Watermelon:

Watermelons contain 30 calories per 100 grams. They are hydrating, refreshing and can satiate and hydrate the body.

