Get Ready for the Cold Wave: Big screen TVs that are perfect for endless binge-watching sessions

Picture this: Shivering cold winter night, you lying down in your winter blanket, snacking and watching your favourite shows or movies with your partner; sounds like a perfect winter date night, doesn’t it? If your idea of beating the cold wave this winter season is just the same, trust us, you have a great taste. However, for that binge-watching cinematic experience, you need to own a TV with a luxurious set of features. Needless to say, a large screen TV has to be your best bet if you want a truly immersive television experience this winter. Large screen TV to beat the winter chill

The market is flooded with a wide range and different brands of large screen TVs, making your choice can be a difficult task. Therefore, we have rounded some of the top large screen TVs for your next binge-watching session.

What do you get in large screen TVs?

We are currently living in the golden era of technology wherein the size of the TV screens are becoming larger, and they do not cost an arm or a leg to get hold of. But yes, you still might find yourself on the fence before you plan on buying a large screen TV! They do cost a bomb, and spending a huge amount might need you to spend some time on finding the benefits of buying a large-screen TV for a luxurious feel. So, here are some of the many benefits of having a large screen TV:

Incredible Resolution for an enhanced viewing experience:

It’s not just the screen size that has become larger, the resolutions have also seen a vast improvement in the TV industry. Terms like HD, UHD, 4K, 8K, are actually used to refer to the souped-up TV resolutions, which in turn guarantee a great picture quality. This means that the large TV sets would give you more enhanced and realistic on-screen images; just what you need for your movie marathons!

Exceptional sound quality:

This one has to be a definite one! With larger screen size, you get exceptional sound experience, enhancing your overall sound quality. Since large screen TVs are equipped with great audio setups like Dolby Atmos, they offer a great sound experience. Some also have built-in soundbars for that cinematic sound experience. Large screens also complement surround sound systems for a comprehensive entertainment setup.

Make the most of your large rooms:

Being larger, these TVs screen can be easily viewed from a much greater distance in a large room as compared to smaller screen. You don’t have to worry about re-arranging your furniture like sofas and armchairs around the TV.

Ideal for smaller rooms:

Why are we saying this? Simply because it is no more a hassle these days to adjust your large TVs in smaller room, thanks to the aesthetic and artistic TV unit designs that you just need to hang on TV sets on the walls. Moreover, with improved screen resolutions in the massive years, you can now sit much closer to the screen, without ruining your immersion.

Enhance the overall aesthetics:

This is a no-brainer! Indulging in a large screen TV means indulging in luxury! The kind of luxurious feel you get while binge-watching your favourite shows on your large screen TV sets brings an internal pleasure to your soul.

So, if you are convinced on buying a large TV screen for that ultimate winter-chill mode, here are our top picks in each segment:

Best 55-inch TVs

The 55-inch size is ideal for most living rooms, offering a balance of screen space and affordability. Top choices in this range include models like the LG C3 OLED for its incredible contrast and vivid colours, and the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED, which excels in bright rooms. If you're into gaming, look for features like 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 compatibility. With cutting-edge technologies like Dolby Vision and advanced smart platforms, these TVs deliver cinematic experiences at home.

Our top picks of stylish 55-inch TVs:

Best 65-inch TVs

A 65-inch TV elevates home entertainment with a more immersive viewing experience, perfect for larger spaces. The Sony A95L OLED is a standout for its rich colour accuracy and deep blacks, while the Samsung S95C OLED shines for its ultraslim design and brightness. For budget-conscious shoppers, the TCL 6-Series offers superb 4K HDR performance without breaking the bank. Look for models supporting Dolby Atmos audio and advanced gaming features for a premium experience.

Our top picks of stylish 65-inch TVs:



Best 75-inch TVs

A 75-inch TV dominate with stunning visuals and a theatre-like feel. The LG G3 OLED impresses with its wall-mount design and unparalleled picture quality, while the Samsung QN900C 8K QLED dazzles with incredible detail. For sports fans, Hisense U8K offers smooth motion handling. Ensure your room has enough space for proper viewing distance, and pair the TV with a soundbar for immersive audio. Advanced upscaling and HDR10+ support ensure a cinematic adventure in any home.

Our top picks of stylish 75-inch TVs:

Just in case you’re interested in taking your viewing experience a notch above, here are some 85-inch screen TVs for you:

Take your TV viewing experience to the next level with these large screen display for a larger than life viewing feel.

FAQ for large screen TV: Q1. What size is considered a "large screen" TV? A TV is generally considered large if it is 55 inches or more (measured diagonally). Popular sizes for large screen TVs include 55", 65", 75", and 85".

Q2. What is the best resolution for a large screen TV? 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) is the most common resolution for large screen TVs, offering excellent clarity and detail. 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320) is also available, but its benefits are most noticeable on very large screens (75" and above) and with 8K content.

Q3. What refresh rate is ideal for a large screen TV? 60Hz: Adequate for most viewing. 120Hz: Better for sports, gaming, and fast-moving content, ensuring smoother motion.

Q4. Are there special considerations for gaming on a large TV? Look for features like: Low input lag (below 20ms). HDMI 2.1 ports for high-resolution gaming at 120Hz. Support for features like VRR and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Q5. How do I clean a large screen TV? Use a microfiber cloth to wipe the screen gently. For stubborn smudges, dampen the cloth with distilled water or a screen-safe cleaning solution. Avoid spraying liquids directly onto the screen.

