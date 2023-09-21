Best 43 inch TV for your home: September 2023 buying guide

A 43-inch TV is one of the ideal picks for small and medium-sized rooms. Cost and space efficient, it makes sense to go for this TV screen size as it’s optimum in terms of enhancing user experience and at the same time, it doesn't feel too overwhelming either. One should opt for a smart TV that has a higher resolution, as that would ensure the picture quality is A plus. And honestly who would want to compromise on that vital aspect? Nobody, right? Besides, there are many technologies to choose from as per your budget and needs. From LED-LCD, OLED to QLED, you can choose any in the 43-inch screen size category that best suits your needs.



We have curated some options in the category and they all have a premium appearance and are from established brands. Some of them are also more energy efficient, thanks to their advanced technologies. Since different users have different needs - some may prioritize image quality for movies and gaming, while others may focus on smart features and ease of use for streaming content - having a complete overview of the TV's specifications and capabilities will help consumers make an informed decision. 43-inch TV are cost-effective and occupy less space too.(Pexels)



This is what we have strived to do in this buying guide. All listed products have been analysed in detail and their pros and cons, the best three features have been listed down. Take a look at the carefully curated selections to zero in on the best one that meets your needs. What we can assure you of is that all of them stand out when it comes to appearance and will make for good additions to your living room, bed room, kitchen and elsewhere. A good TV is what every household needs so that every family member can huddle together in one room and enjoy the cinematic experience on a TV that ranks high on display and sound quality, among many other things.



LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

This best 43 inch TV from LG is a fantastic addition to your entertainment setup. With a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers crisp and vibrant visuals that make every movie night an immersive experience. The Dark Iron Gray finish adds a touch of elegance to your living room. Experience seamless streaming with WebOS, and enjoy a wide range of apps and content. The Magic Remote ensures effortless navigation. With multiple connectivity options, you can easily connect your devices. The TV also boasts powerful audio with Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual: X for an exceptional sound experience. Bring home the LG 43UR7500PSC for a superior viewing and entertainment experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Digital, DTS Virtual:X

Remote Control: Magic Remote

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 43U6K (Gray)

This best 43 inch TV by Hisense takes your home entertainment to a whole new level. Its 4K Ultra HD QLED display produces vivid and lifelike visuals, while the Gray finish adds a touch of sophistication to your space. With Google TV, you have access to a world of content and apps. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Plus, the built-in Google Assistant allows for voice control, making it incredibly convenient.

Upgrade your entertainment setup with the Hisense 43U6K and enjoy cinematic experiences at home.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)

This best 43 inch TV from VW is a masterpiece of design and technology. Its Full HD display delivers sharp and clear visuals, and the Frameless design enhances the viewing experience. With Android TV, you can access a wide range of apps and content. The TV also offers Dolby Audio for immersive sound. Plus, the integrated Google Assistant makes controlling your TV a breeze. Elevate your home entertainment with the VW43F1, combining style and performance seamlessly.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: Full HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

This best 43 inch TV from Redmi is a game-changer in the world of home entertainment. Its Full HD display and Android 11 operating system deliver a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience. With Android 11, you can explore a plethora of apps and enjoy content from various sources. The TV also features Dolby Audio for rich and immersive sound quality, enhancing your movie nights. Upgrade your entertainment setup with the Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA for a cinematic experience at home.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: Full HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

This best 43 inch TV from Mi offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display and Android OS, delivering top-notch visuals and a user-friendly experience. With Android, you have access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The TV's Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support ensure that the audio quality matches the incredible visuals, making every movie night special. Experience entertainment like never before with the Mi L43M7-A2IN.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

This best 43 inch TV by Nu boasts a Full HD display and runs on the WebOS operating system. It offers a superb viewing experience and a host of smart features. With WebOS, you can easily access your favorite apps and enjoy seamless streaming. The TV's audio quality is top-notch with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support, ensuring clear and immersive sound. Upgrade your home entertainment with the Nu LED43FWA1 and enjoy a delightful viewing experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: Full HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)

This best 43 inch TV from Sony Bravia is a masterpiece in design and performance. Its 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV integration ensure a premium viewing experience. With Google TV, you have access to an array of content and apps, and the TV supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. The built-in Google Assistant makes navigation and control effortless. Elevate your entertainment with the Sony KD-43X74K, where style meets substance.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

BeethoSOL 108 cm (43 inch) Frame Less Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43BZ37), Black

This best 43 inch TV from BeethoSOL is all about sleek design and smart functionality. Its Frame Less Full HD display and Android OS offer a great visual experience. With Android, you can access a variety of apps and streaming services, while Dolby Audio ensures clear and rich sound quality. The Frame Less design adds a touch of modernity to your space. Enhance your entertainment setup with the BeethoSOL 43BZ37 for style and performance in one package.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: Full HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43U61 (Black)

This best 43 inch TV from iFFALCON offers a 4K Ultra HD display and runs on Android, providing excellent visuals and a user-friendly experience. With Android, you can access a wide range of apps and content, and Dolby Audio ensures an immersive audio experience. The TV is designed to deliver top-notch entertainment. Upgrade your home entertainment with the iFFALCON 43U61 for a cinematic experience at home.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDFL (Black)

This best 43 inch TV from Acer is a blend of style and performance. Its 4K Ultra HD display and Android OS offer a superior viewing experience. With Android, you have access to a plethora of apps and streaming services, and the TV's Dolby Audio ensures crystal-clear sound quality. The sleek design complements any living space. Elevate your entertainment setup with the Acer AR43AR2851UDFL for a premium viewing experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart TV Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X Hisense 43U6K 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Google TV Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X VW VW43F1 Playwall Frameless Full HD Android Smart TV Frameless Full HD Display Android TV Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA Android 11 Full HD Smart TV Android 11 Operating System Full HD Display Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X Mi L43M7-A2IN X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV 4K Ultra HD Display Android OS Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Nu LED43FWA1 WebOS Full HD Smart LED TV (2023 Model) Full HD Display WebOS Smart TV Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Sony KD-43X74K 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X BeethoSOL 43BZ37 Frame Less Full HD LED Smart Android TV Frameless Full HD Display Android OS Dolby Audio and DTS-HD iFFALCON 43U61 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart TV 4K Ultra HD Display Android OS Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Acer AR43AR2851UDFL I Series 4K Ultra HD Android TV 4K Ultra HD Display Android OS Dolby Audio and DTS-HD

Pros and cons for each product

Product Name Pros Cons LG 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals, WebOS for easy access to apps, Dolby Digital support Limited app availability, No voice assistant Hisense 43U6K 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV Vibrant 4K QLED display, Google TV integration, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Pricey, Limited app selection, Remote could be more user-friendly VW VW43F1 Playwall Frameless Full HD Android TV Frameless Full HD display, Android TV for versatility, Dolby Audio for clear sound Full HD resolution, Limited smart features, No voice control Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA Android 11 Full HD TV Android 11 OS, Full HD display, Affordable price No 4K support, Limited app selection, Average audio quality Mi L43M7-A2IN X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD visuals, Android OS with extensive app library, Dolby Audio for immersive sound Slightly expensive, No voice assistant, Limited HDMI ports Nu LED43FWA1 WebOS Full HD Smart LED TV (2023) Full HD WebOS TV, WebOS for smooth navigation, Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality No 4K support, Limited app selection, No voice control Sony KD-43X74K 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Stunning 4K display, Google TV for content, Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio Premium price, Limited app selection, Remote could be improved BeethoSOL 43BZ37 Frame Less Full HD LED Android TV Frameless Full HD display, Android OS for apps, Dolby Audio for clear sound quality Full HD resolution, Limited smart features, No voice control iFFALCON 43U61 4K Ultra HD Certified Android TV 4K Ultra HD display, Android OS with vast app selection, Dolby Audio for immersive sound No Dolby Vision support, Limited app selection, No voice assistant Acer AR43AR2851UDFL I Series 4K Ultra HD Android TV 4K Ultra HD visuals, Android OS for apps, Dolby Audio for rich sound quality No Dolby Vision support, Limited app selection, No voice control

Best value for money:

The Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA Android 11 Full HD Smart TV offers the best value for money in this category. With its Android 11 OS, Full HD display, and affordable price point, it delivers a great viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Sony KD-43X74K 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as the best overall product in this category. It features a stunning 4K display, Google TV integration for diverse content, and Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio quality.

How to find the best 43-inch TV?

When selecting the best 43-inch TV, consider your priorities. If you value stunning visuals, go for models like the Sony KD-43X74K with 4K displays. For a budget-friendly option, the Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA is a solid choice. Those seeking an extensive app library may prefer Android TV options like the Mi L43M7-A2IN or iFFALCON 43U61. Keep in mind the pros and cons to make an informed decision.









