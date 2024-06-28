Amazon offers on best TVs: Avail up to 56% off on TVs from top brands for interactive and seamless viewing

It is hard to imagine any middle class home in India today without the humble television (TV) set. In the good old days, very few families bothered to change their TV sets frequently. However, with an increase in family income and an increased demand for streaming content, the demand for smart TVs has gone up significantly as well. Changing one's TV set every few years is not such a bad idea as technology keeps changing. However, buying a new TV is not always an affordable option. That's when deals and offers become significant. These days online e-commerce platforms like Amazon are a great place to begin one's search as they keep hosting such deals and offers. If you are convinced, then now would be a good time to do so as there are a plethora of offers on TVs on Amazon now. Amazon offers on best TVs: It is time your brought home a good TV from a well-known brand at a decent price.

Let's first try and understand the main features of some of the best TVs in IndiaSuch TVs offer a blend of cutting-edge technology and superior viewing experiences. Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and OnePlus lead with innovations like OLED and QLED displays, 4K resolution, HDR support and smart features. These TVs cater to diverse preferences, from cinema-like experiences with vibrant colours to seamless integration with smart home ecosystems, ensuring an immersive and high-quality viewing experience for consumers.

We have shortlisted some of best TVs from well-known TV brands available on Amazon. All of them have attractive offers on them.

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN in Black offers a high-definition viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD display. It runs on Android TV with Google Assistant for seamless navigation and voice control. The TV supports HDR content for enhanced contrast and vivid colours. With built-in Chromecast and Google Play Store, users can stream their favourite content from various apps. Its sleek design and Dolby Audio deliver immersive sound, making it a comprehensive choice for entertainment enthusiasts. You can get a discount of 37% on thsi product.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm TV

108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD display

Android TV with Google Assistant

HDR support

Built-in Chromecast

Dolby Audio sound system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 4K display with HDR support Mixed reviews on software updates Integrated Google Assistant for smart functionality Limited app availability compared to some competitors

2) Samsung 163 cm TV

The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Display technology, delivering vivid and clear visuals. It features HDR support for enhanced contrast and color accuracy. The Smart TV functionality includes built-in streaming apps, voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant, and seamless connectivity with other smart devices. The sleek, slim design adds a modern touch to any room, making it an excellent choice for home entertainment. You can get a discount of 28% on this TV.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm TV

163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Crystal Display

HDR support for enhanced contrast and color

Smart TV functionality with built-in streaming apps

Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant

Sleek, slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality with vivid colours Higher price point compared to similar models Advanced smart features and voice control integration Mixed reviews on sound quality

3) Hisense 126 cm TV

The Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K (Black) offers a premium viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, providing vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The TV supports HDR10+ for enhanced picture quality. It features a built-in smart platform with access to popular streaming apps, voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa, and seamless connectivity options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The sleek design and Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos support make it a perfect choice for immersive home entertainment. Avail a discount of 50% on this product.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm TV

126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED display

HDR10+ support for enhanced picture quality

Built-in smart platform with popular streaming apps

Voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant and sharp picture quality with QLED and HDR10+ technology Mixed reviews on app interface usability Advanced smart features and voice control integration Limited availability of certain apps compared to other smart platforms

4) Toshiba 139 cm TV

The Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver) delivers a superior viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, offering vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced picture quality. It features a built-in smart platform with access to popular streaming apps, voice control with Google Assistant, and seamless connectivity options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its sleek silver design adds a modern touch to any room, making it an excellent choice for immersive home entertainment. This TV can be yours at a discount of 44%.

Specifications of Toshiba 139 cm TV

139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED display

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

Built-in smart platform with popular streaming apps

Voice control with Google Assistant

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality with QLED and HDR technology Mixed reviews on app interface responsiveness Modern, sleek silver design Limited app availability compared to other smart TV platforms

5) Redmi 108 cm TV

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black) combines excellent picture quality with smart features for an immersive viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, the TV delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. Powered by Fire TV OS, it offers access to a wide range of streaming apps, voice control via Alexa, and seamless integration with other smart devices. The TV also features HDR support, enhancing contrast and colour accuracy. Its sleek black design ensures it fits stylishly into any living space. Avail a discount of 42% on this product.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm TV

108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED display

Powered by Fire TV OS with access to streaming apps

Voice control via Alexa

HDR support for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with 4K resolution and HDR support Limited app store compared to some other smart TV platforms Integrated Fire TV OS for a wide range of streaming options Mixed reviews on remote control responsiveness

6) Acer 127 cm TV

The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black) offers a premium viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming apps and services, along with voice control via Google Assistant. The TV supports HDR10+ for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy. Its sleek black design and built-in Chromecast enhance connectivity options, making it a stylish and functional addition to any home entertainment setup. Get 38% off on this TV.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm TV

127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED display

Powered by Google TV with access to numerous streaming apps

Voice control via Google Assistant

HDR10+ support for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy

Built-in Chromecast for seamless connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support Limited app availability compared to other platforms Advanced smart features with Google TV and voice control Mixed reviews on software updates and performance

7) LG 139 cm TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black) offers an exceptional viewing experience with its OLED technology, providing deep blacks and vibrant colours. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp detail and supports HDR formats like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Pro. The TV runs on LG's webOS smart platform with access to various streaming apps and voice control via AI ThinQ. Its sleek Rocky Black design complements modern interiors, making it a stylish addition to any home theatre setup. This product can be yours at a discount of 21%.

Specifications of LG 139 cm TV

139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD OLED display

Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Pro support

LG webOS smart platform

AI ThinQ with voice control

Rocky Black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality with OLED technology Higher price point compared to LED TVs Comprehensive smart features and voice control Potential risk of screen burn-in

The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black) delivers an immersive viewing experience with its QLED display technology, offering vibrant colours and high contrast. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for HDR formats like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to a wide range of streaming apps and smart features, including voice control via Google Assistant. Its sleek black design and integrated Chromecast enhance connectivity options, making it a stylish and versatile centrepiece for home entertainment. This OnePlus TV can be yours at 56% discount.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm TV

163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED display

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

Google TV smart platform

Voice control with Google Assistant

Built-in Chromecast

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with QLED technology and HDR support Higher price point compared to non-QLED models Comprehensive smart features and voice control integration Mixed reviews on software updates and user interface

9) Sony 139 cm TV

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) offers a premium viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and LED technology, providing clear and vibrant visuals. It features Google TV as its smart platform, offering seamless access to a variety of streaming apps and services. The TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality. It includes voice control capabilities via Google Assistant and boasts a sleek black design that blends seamlessly with modern interiors. You can get a discount of 33% on this TV.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm TV

139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED display

Google TV smart platform

HDR10 and Dolby Vision support

Voice control with Google Assistant

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp and vibrant picture quality with 4K resolution and HDR support Higher price point compared to some competitors Extensive smart features and voice control integration Mixed reviews on remote control functionality

Top 3 features for best TVs as part of Amazon offers

Best TV Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QLED 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz

Best value for money best TV as part of Amazon offers

From the list of TVs, the "Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)" stands out as the best value for money product. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart TV features with Fire TV OS, and a competitive price point, making it a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.

Best overall best TV as part of Amazon offers

Among the listed TVs, the "OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro" stands out as an exceptional choice. It offers a large 163 cm QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals. It features advanced smart capabilities with Google TV, promising seamless streaming and smart home integration, making it a top-tier option for immersive entertainment.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best TV (as part of Amazon offers):

Display technology: Choose between LED, OLED, QLED, or others based on picture quality preferences and budget.

Resolution: Opt for 4K Ultra HD or higher for sharper, more detailed images, especially on larger screens.

Screen size: Balance room size and viewing distance to ensure comfortable viewing without straining the eyes.

Smart features: Look for smart TVs with user-friendly interfaces, app compatibility, and voice control options like Google Assistant or Alexa.

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates (typically 60 Hz or higher) provide smoother motion for sports and action-packed content.

Connectivity: Check for HDMI ports, USB ports, and wireless connectivity options for seamless integration with other devices.

Sound quality: Consider integrated sound systems or compatibility with external audio equipment for immersive audio experiences.

Brand reputation: Research brands known for reliability, customer support, and longevity of product performance.



Similar articles for you

Best LED TVs in India: Discover world class entertainment and sound quality with our top 10 picks

Best TV brands: Upgrade with a top brand like LG, Acer, Xiaomi and more from our top 10 picks

Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 models for superior visuals and seamless connectivity, redefining your viewing experience

Best 55 inch TV: Top 8 picks to bring home for a larger than life viewing experience

Best 4K smart TV 2024: Experience superior visual and sound quality with these top 10 options

Looking for the best TV? Check out the top 10 options to choose from in India for high quality viewing

FAQs on best TVs

What should I consider when choosing a TV size?

The ideal TV size depends on the viewing distance and room size. A general rule is to multiply the viewing distance (in inches) by 0.84 to find a suitable screen size in inches. For example, if your viewing distance is 8 feet (96 inches), a 40-50 inch TV is recommended.

What is the difference between LED, OLED, and QLED TVs?

LED TVs use backlighting to illuminate LCD panels, offering good brightness and energy efficiency. OLED TVs have self-emissive pixels for true blacks and vibrant colors. QLED TVs use quantum dots for enhanced color and brightness control.

How important is the TV's refresh rate?

The refresh rate indicates how often the TV updates the image per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). Higher refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz or 240Hz) provide smoother motion, beneficial for gaming and fast-paced content like sports.

What smart features should I look for in a TV?

Look for smart TVs with built-in Wi-Fi for easy connectivity to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Features like voice control, app compatibility (e.g., Netflix, Amazon Prime Video), and compatibility with virtual assistants (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant) enhance usability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.