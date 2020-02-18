Karan Patel reacts to ex Kamya Punjabi marrying Shalabh Dang: ‘Everyone deserves to be happy’

tv

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:48 IST

Television actor Karan Patel wished his ex-girlfriend and television actor Kamya Punjabi all the best as she starts a new innings with her husband Shalabh Dang. Kamya and Shalabh got married last week (February 10), after a whirlwind romance.

Karan, who is happily married to television actor Ankita Bhargava and has a daughter Mehr with her, told The Times Of India at the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 that he was happy for Kamya. “I would like to wish her all the best. Everyone deserves to be happy. So all the best,” he said.

A few years, Karan and Kamya had a bitter breakup, after he allegedly cheated on her. In an earlier interview with SpotboyE, she claimed that she went into depression after their relationship ended. “He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair,” she said.

“Do you know that I had gone into a depression when my man left me in the lurch? It was a depression of the worst kind, it could have killed me. I couldn’t step out of my room for many days. Thank God, I realised that I was undergoing depression and took help,” she had added.

Also read: Himansh Kohli says Neha Kakkar ‘cried on TV shows’ after their breakup but ‘it was her decision to move on in life’

While it was speculated that Karan cheated on Kamya with his now-wife, Ankita had told BollywoodLife in an interview that it was not the case. “It’s not like I entered in Karan’s life and he decided to break up with Kamya. They parted ways in December last year, after which Karan was looking to settle down and so was I. Our families met in January. Karan and I interacted quite a few times and we just connected instantly and thought we should marry each other,” she said.

Currently, Kamya is seen on the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, while Karan will be seen in the soon-to-be-aired reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more