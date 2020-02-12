Inside Kamya Punjabi’s reception: Watch the actor and husband Shalabh dance together

tv

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on Monday, threw a reception on Tuesday. Pictures and videos from the function are now online.

In one video, Kamya is seen dancing her heart out with Shalabh and his son from his previous marriage, Ishaan. Kamya looks beautiful in a black embellished lehenga choli.

The popular actor’s wedding rituals began from Saturday, when the couple got engaged. On Sunday, they held their mehendi and sangeet functions. The festivities were had close friends and family in attendance. For her wedding, which reportedly took place in a gurudwara, Kamya chose to wear a red and gold ensemble, while for her mehendi, she picked a blue shimmery dress.

Kamya, for the uninitiated, has a daughter from her previous marriage. The actor was even trolled for the same. When a troll questioned her for her decision to remarry, despite having a daughter from her previous marriage, it was her good friend, actor Kavita Kaushik, who came to her defence. She had written, “@lima418 cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life ! There is life beyond producing children , don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs.” She also said how Kamya’s daughter Aara and Shalabh’s son Ishan “planned most of the celebrations.”

Earlier, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Kamya Punjabi has said, “I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding. I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.” She had also said that it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

