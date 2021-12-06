Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 06

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, you might have to compromise, as you will be put in a surprisingly tough situation. It is time to enjoy the good returns from your previous investments done. You can plan for a get together for all relatives which were long pending. You might feel a little overburdened because of some additional responsibilities at the work front. You may feel a little less productive than your usual days. Take care of your health today. Read more

Love Focus: A fresh beginning of a romantic relationship is predicted as per your card reading.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You value contentment and your integrity, all of which gives you a lot in life to cherish. If buying a new home or property has been in your mind, you may plan or do it today. Expect some guests at home today and they are more likely to bring in good news along. Students must concentrate more on their weak subjects. You are determined to achieve good health and fitness for a long time and results will start to show for your hard work today. Read more

Love Focus: If you have been experiencing frequent fights and disagreements with your partner, chances are that it all may get resolved today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are required to bring in more focus and channelize all of your intelligence for you. You can splurge in investing a good property for commercial purposes in the city. With your additional responsibilities at work, you will feel a shortage of time to spend with family and children. Enjoy the bonuses and perks that this day has to offer you. Your knees would need your attention so don’t overexert them. Read more

Love Focus: You may feel a special attraction and magnetism towards your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, please keep a watch on your emotional side of nature and deal with the world with some toughness. Businessmen will also flourish by cracking a great deal or they can also be collaborating with an international clientele. A sense of happiness and peace will prevail at home and all will be well. Today is not a good time to switch to a new job role or even a new company to join. Do not give in to the challenges that you have to face today. Read more

Love Focus: Your courageous side will come into play with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Dear Leos, nobody can dare to mess with your leadership quality. Some old friends may ask you to lend some money but avoid giving loans as it may bring you trouble in future. You may get some incredible advice for life from an elderly member of the family. Slowly but finally your career graph will be rising from today. Don’t overexert yourself and drink loads of water to stay hydrated. Read more

Love Focus: You may plan for an international trip with your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Let go of your superior control and relax as the day is in favour. You can expect your money to be returned from some known person a long time back. It might take longer to accomplish and smooth out things on the domestic front. You will be highly occupied with your work commitments today. You are advised not to take too much pressure and stress on your head. Stick to your fitness regime. Read more

Love Focus: Appreciate the small gestures your partner makes to take this relationship to another level.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today you must coordinate with all your innate qualities in order to have a successful and flourishing day. If looking out for a rented property, start searching as you may find a suitable property today. Relaxation and contentment are what you will feel on the domestic front today. Achieving success in your short term business goals may come a little hard. Dental care is a little important these days. Stay committed to your health routine. Read more

Love Focus: Married ones will remain happy and content with their spouse.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Scorpio, you just cannot simply stay idle. You are required to be your best true self today. Take care of your previous loans; pay them well in time or in advance. It can be a day dedicated to the sheer support and understanding which they will show today. You are a workaholic and ambitious personality and today you will be acknowledged for all your efforts. Take some time out and indulge in some yoga or do some mediation to feel calm and composed. Read more

Love Focus: Work may keep your spouse or partner somewhat occupied for the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are born with this optimism that keeps you going in any tough battle of life. Don’t invest in too many ventures all at once and you may get rewarded from your previous assets. You love to spend time with your family and the same goes with your family. Work professionals may expect a salary hike or promotion. Yoga will help you to gain flexibility and it is a must for today as you may experience some pain in your nerves, stretching will also be beneficial. Read more

Love Focus: Singles can propose commitment or marriage all will be answered with a yes.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are a highly ambitious soul and nothing can come between you and your aspirations. You are experiencing a good and stabilized financial condition as of now. A close family member will come to visit you personally and this makes a cheerful and happy ambience at home. You may be required to put in a little extra effort or even stay longer than your usual office hours. You can also sign up for a new gym or spa membership. Read more

Love Focus: You will enjoy the peace and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today is a beautiful day for you where you will enjoy life at its best. You will have money flowing from different sources and business aspects. You are required to give your extra attention to your family today. A good day at the office is predicted as per your planetary positions. Don’t skip your usual workout regimes and you will find yourself in the best of health for years. Take care of your eyes. Read more

Love Focus: New love birds in relationships will experience a strong sense of understanding today with their partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your sympathy will be at its peak today and you will have mixed results in all your endeavours. You can think of investing in some promising asset such as a property in town. Your children will be happy with your presence and time devotion. Your mind is too occupied and loaded with too much work pressure that you will find it a little difficult to balance it all together. You must do some meditation to gain mental clarity in life. Read more

Love Focus: You will cherish the most important moments in your relationship and will commit to lifetime togetherness with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

