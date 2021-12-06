Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Stay focused on your work

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Cancer, you just can't keep calm with your emotional, overprotective and loving side always and this ends you up as hurt in some situations. And, then will come your tough shell of a crab on the outside. Today, please keep a watch on your emotional side of nature and deal with the world with some toughness. You will have to face quite a few challenges at work today but you will feel warmth and comfort in the affection of your family members.

Cancer Finance Today

You will feel to celebrate with the good returns on your previous investments. Businessmen will also flourish by cracking a great deal or they can also be collaborating with an international clientele. All in all, a favourable day for your finance related endeavours.

Cancer Family Today

Be happy, for your family is going to project an extra supportive side to you today. They will have your back no matter if you are running busy and are not being able to spend the required time with them. A sense of happiness and peace will prevail at home and all will be well.

Cancer Career Today

Today is not a good time to switch to a new job role or even a new company to join. Don't get swayed away by the lucrative offers that come your way, it will all bring you no luck in future. Stay focused and do your work responsibly in your current role.

Cancer Health Today

Your stress levels can peak high today and hence you should keep a watch on what is making you stressed and tense. Do not give in to the challenges that you have to face today, instead meditate and gain focus and clarity on what should be done now.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your courageous side will come into play with your partner today. You will freely express all your emotions and desires and this will help you to gain more transparency resulting in a better comfort level in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

