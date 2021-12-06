Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Romance is in the air

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

If anyone can come out of a challenging and tough situation with a smile on their face, it has got to be you, Sagittarius. You are born with this optimism that keeps you going in any tough battle of life. You are a warrior and today be the one that you are! It is a wonderful day for you and you are going to shine in every sphere of life. Long-distance travel is also predicted as per your planetary positions. But take care of your health while travelling.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today is a favourable day for people who are in business. You can expand your current business line by investing in a new one. Don't invest in too many ventures all at once and you may get rewarded from your previous assets.

Sagittarius Family Today

You love to spend time with your family and the same goes with your family. You are their centre of attraction. Your siblings can expect a job change or a new job responsibility. You can visit your aunts and uncles to know better about their health.

Sagittarius Career Today

Work professionals may expect a salary hike or promotion. Also, you will be given the credit for your hard work and efforts taken. At the beginning of the day, you will feel lazy and unproductive but your energy will be charged as the day will proceed.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are feeling positive about your health and you must channelize your good health in making it all the better. Yoga will help you to gain flexibility and it is a must for today as you may experience some pain in your nerves, stretching will also be beneficial.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Romance is in the air for you. You must make the most of this favourable romantic day by taking your partner/spouse for diner or a romantic date. Singles can propose commitment or marriage all will be answered with a yes.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

