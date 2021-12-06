Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Maintain your calm

TAURUS (Apr 20- May 21)

Dear Taurus, you love luxury and are engulfed in attaining all materialistic desires at an early stage of life. At the same time, you also value contentment and your integrity, all of which gives you a lot in life to cherish. Today, you will feel the need to have more. You won't be feeling peaceful with your present and your ambitions will roar like a lion. But maintain your calm and deal with all of this with a quiet and stable mind.

Taurus Finance Today

If buying a new home or property has been in your mind since you may plan or do it today. Your other financial priorities will remain stable which will bring you peace of mind. You may have to spend some money on your car repairing.

Taurus Family Today

Expect some guests at home today and they are more likely to bring in good news along. You may get an invitation to attend a wedding in a close-knit family circle. You may want to visit your parents and take care of your elderly member's needs at the moment. They may need you.

Taurus Career Today

If you are an entrepreneur don't invest your money in new schemes or venture at all, you may incur losses in future. Business-wise, it's an okay day. Students must concentrate more on their weak subjects. Also, you may get burdened with additional assignments.

Taurus Health Today

You are determined to achieve good health and fitness for a long time and results will start to show for your hard work today. Gym goers will notice their bodies getting in perfect shape. Overall, you will feel enthusiastic and energetic throughout the day.

Taurus Love Life Today

It's time to feel the love and romance in the air. If you have been experiencing frequent arguments and disagreements with your partner, chances are that it all may get resolved today. Surprise your partner with a short trip planned for the weekend.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

