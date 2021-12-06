Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Take a chill pill

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you are one big analyzer and nothing can get away from being caught under your eye. You are highly practical and at the same time self-critical of your own weaknesses. But, don't you think you expect too much from everything and especially from your own self? Today, my dear Virgo, it is time to stop expecting and fussing your head to make things right. Let go of your superior control and relax as the day is in favour. Make the most of it and shine that you do always.

Virgo Finance Today

Finances seem to be on the satisfactory ground. However, it is a great day to plan your investments for the future and it will surely bring you good returns. You can expect your money to be returned from some known person a long time back.

Virgo Family Today

It might take longer to accomplish and smooth out things on the domestic front as per your expectation and this might trouble you. But don't lose calm, you will have the endless support of your partner throughout the domestic problems and you both will ease it together.

Virgo Career Today

You will be highly occupied with your work commitments today. You are advised not to take too much pressure and stress on your head. But, things will turn in your favour and you will be praised by your seniors in front of co-workers in or during a meeting.

Virgo Health Today

Stick to your fitness regime. The seasonal change in the weather might affect you, therefore take all necessary precautions. What's good is that you will feel highly charged and energetic for the whole day.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are blessed to have one supporting and loving partner. Appreciate the small gestures they do to take this relationship to another level. Enjoy the company of your spouse and spend a good time together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

