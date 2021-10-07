Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 7

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those into flying are likely to complete the requisite flying hours to earn the next level of pilots’ license. Improvement in academics is foreseen and will give your self-esteem a boost. You may order something online that a family youngster so desired and win their heart. Finding a new tenant for your property is possible. Financial stability is assured as new avenues of earning open up. Fast food is a big no-no for you, so desist.

Love Focus: Your partner may seem upset with you today, so don’t expect any favours.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Travelling to a vacation destination after a long time will come as a breath of fresh air and help you unwind. Overspending and coming under debt is a situation that is best avoided. Not continuing with your walk routine may make you lethargic and unfit, so don’t give up on it. You will do well to steer clear of office politics today. There may be much catching up to do in class, so remain focused.

Love Focus: If you are not too keen to have an outing with your lover today, say so.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Financially, the day looks quite promising, as money pours in from unexpected quarters. With parents away, elders are likely to enjoy quality time with their grandchildren today. Those using public transport need to remain alert of their valuables. Those living in a rented flat may have to prevail upon the house owner to not increase the rent. Get your medical check-up done as a matter of routine to rule out any anomalies.

Love Focus: It seems a lovely day for an outing with your partner, so start making plans.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Wrong investments or investments in dubious schemes are best avoided. Accompanying friends to the outskirts of the city, just to have a meal in an eatery is possible and will be a lot of fun. Overeating is a perpetual problem with some of you, so exercise control by restricting your diet. Boss may be awaiting the completion report for a task entrusted to you, so be quick in completing it. Someone close may visit you today.

Love Focus: Befriending someone you like appears an uphill task, but don’t give up on it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your work speaks for itself and getting noticed by the higher-

ups in the organisation is a foregone conclusion. Good tips from seniors are likely to benefit you in something you are stuck in at school. The burden of paying monthly instalments of a home loan may ease, as you start to earn well. There is every chance of delay in possession of the property you have invested in. This is an excellent time for reviving old associations.

Love Focus: Compromises made on the marital front will boost mutual understanding.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

At work, you are likely to be on the top of the game and impress all who matter. Your unwavering focus and interest in what you study are your biggest assets that can take you places. It is time to establish new ways of communication with your teenage children, who usually rebel against all your decisions. You will need to be firmer in dealing with your tenant, who frequently defaults on payment.

Love Focus: Those feeling rusty in the bedroom must take steps to reignite their passion.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Go well prepared to a meeting to ensure that your ideas get accepted by higher-ups. Today, students may find themselves overly busy in completing schoolwork. An earning young adult of the family may insist on living separately, so let them find wings to fly off. A property deal you have waited long enough for may go through. A pet will become a source of both joy and tension. Give fitness top priority.

Love Focus: Love blinds even the clearest eye; you are likely to experience it firsthand!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

By being more methodical in your ways, you can easily counter workplace pressure. Lack of preparation may reflect in your recent performance, so tighten your belt. Grown-up children are no more your responsibility, so let them fly off if they want to, but let them know you will be around for them. A friend can motivate you for a rejuvenating vacation. Eating right has its advantages.

Love Focus: You may find the love of your life through an arranged match.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your performance rating is likely to rise at work, thanks to the recognition of your dedication and tireless work. Preparation for an upcoming competitive exam is likely to make you completely housebound, but this is the price you pay for passing with flying colours. The initiative you have taken on the health front is likely to give you rich dividends. A hobby can turn into a full-time occupation with your creativity going viral on the internet.

Love Focus: An exciting road trip with the one you love cannot be ruled out today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

New entrants at work will manage to establish themselves and get ready to face any challenge. Some of you are likely to perform exceptionally well in a test or an exam. If a young adult in the family wants to go their own way, don’t become a hurdle, but do discuss the pros and cons of such a move. Visiting a religious place is possible and will prove most blissful.

Love Focus: Cut all connections with an old flame to prevent any suspicions affecting your current love interest.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Don’t be argumentative in matters that can be sorted out amicably. Only banking on prepared notes and not going through textbooks may make preparations for exams incomplete. Be open to the need for independence of young adults in the family to win their trust. Remaining housebound for the past several months may prompt you to proceed on an out-of-town trip. You will need to be fit as a fiddle for giving your best in a sporting event.

Love Focus: Be cautious of fake matrimonial websites, so as not to get conned.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Landing a regular job in a new place will come as a great relief and help you overcome your financial worries. Although finding time to pursue a fitness routine seems difficult with your current engagements, you will still manage to maintain good health. Inviting parents over to your place for a few days is possible. Animal lovers can go in for a pet. A long road trip out of the city will come as a most welcome change.

Love Focus: A second honeymoon is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Turquoise