Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Cards will play well on love life
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Cards will play well on love life

You seem to have an excellent travel opportunity for today, so keep your bags packed and prepare yourself!
You seem to have an excellent travel opportunity for today, so keep your bags packed and prepare yourself!
Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are high on life! They always want to be adventurous and they get excited by nature. Aquarians love to be independent; hence they choose to keep those who seem to control them, far away from them. They are self-reliant and do not expect anything from their peers. Nevertheless, Aquarians are not selfish people; they are keen on lending a helping hand to the ones in need. They wish to stay alone but are thought of as being useful to society. Having understood the qualities of Aquarians, now let's see how the overall day is going to be. There is certainly something new coming to your life today. You seem to have an excellent travel opportunity for today, so keep your bags packed and prepare yourself!

Aquarius Finance Today

If you are looking to lease your property and are looking for a tenant, you might get lucky. Keep your focus continued on investments, a good deal may hit you soon!

Aquarius Family Today

Happy days are here and the reason shall be the presence of your cousins at your home. They are going to lit up the entire mood and will play a key role in supporting your goals.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are looking out for a part-time job, slow down and take your time to analyze as it might turn out to be a burden for you later on. Good times are surely going to hit your way, until then hold on to your assets. 

Aquarius Health Today

If you are looking to get healthier by exercising, then you may try Aerobics or Zumba which not only helps you keep fit but also delights your mood. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

You might get lucky as you may meet the right life partner. People who are getting ready for marriage may get many marriage proposals. 

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope aquarius astrology + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out