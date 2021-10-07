Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Time to upgrade skill sets

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces have a big heart who always thinks out of the box. Pisces people are sensitive people who value emotions to a great extent. You understand people's thoughts and emotions so well that you easily connect with them and provide emotional strength and support to help them restore their emotional stability. You are always ready to help and that can sometimes put you into trouble. Keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help. You are someone who is easily hurt by people, so you need to keep yourself strong. Expect that you might face some turmoil in your family front; other aspects of your day seem to be comfortable. Now let's discuss the various aspects of your day as suggested by the constellation.

Pisces Finance Today

Good time to invest in stocks and mutual funds. Those planning to take a plunge into trading cryptocurrencies should be careful. Properties you are looking out to include in your asset list might be available at an affordable price.

Pisces Family Today

You can expect a surprise visit from your family friends or surprises from your folks or your siblings. Their mere presence can rejuvenate you and make you feel all the more excited. You shall capture a lot of blissful memories in the gadgets to celebrate it in the coming days.

Pisces Career Today

Enrich your skillset as it is going to play a key role in the job you are looking for. Those who are willing to start a new business should bring their past experience and knowledge to build the clientele.

Pisces Health Today

You will notice great mental stability and cheerful physical health. The blend of a balanced diet and regular exercise is likely to display it’s magical results.

Pisces Love Life Today

Gift your better half with some interesting things and you would not be able to get your eyes off their smile. Those feeling stressed can share all the worries with your partner; sometimes a discussion can too prove to be therapeutic and relaxing.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874