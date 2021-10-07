Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Good day for career growth!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos personality is never shallow or vain as it is usually assumed. You are capable of fulfilling the greatest desires of yourself which you have been dreaming from life. So do not allow others to decide for your life. Leos are powerful creatures who take 10 steps ahead of what they are asked to do and excel in their daily tasks. Leos take their precious time to appreciate the beauty of nature and wish to remain as close to nature as possible. Leos do not think just like everyone around them does. They are so against going behind the flow. They hate being one among the crowd and are ready to take up big steps to achieve an extraordinary position in life. You shall have a wonderful day with good career growth but with respect to your monetary investments, you may see a setback.

Leo Finance Today

You may fetch greater than what is to be expected. You may also consider setting a trademark for your business.

Leo Family Today

Today you are going to totally enjoy your day with your family. For some, it might be possible that you get to spend a whole day out with your loved ones.

Leo Career Today

Take your time and slow down your thoughts about changing your educational field. It would be better to continue with the same field as you have invested a lot of time and energy into it.

Leo Health Today

If you are feeling chronically moody, listen to soothing music to make yourself feel light. Do not stress out too much on the deadlines you have to meet, a relaxed mind works better than a stressed one.

Leo Love Life Today

Newly wedded couples may find beautiful moments to cherish. Take your partner out to a theatre or park to spend quality time with each other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Indigo

