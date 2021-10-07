Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: A blissful day

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras are well known for being fair and logical. You don't usually keep grudges against anyone who betrays you. Libras are wise enough to not waste their time on people who have lost their trust. You might forgive those who have troubled you, but you don't usually let them back in your life. A Libran believes in justice and they are ever ready to step out of their comfort zone to rescue those in unrest and liberate them with justice. As it is popularly told that, never underestimate the intelligence of Libra, it is true to a certain extent that Libras can bring innovations into life by their cerebral capabilities.

Dear Libras, put a smile on your face and start your day, a bag of mixed experiences is on your way to enrich your experience of life.

Libra Finance Today

You can expect stability on your finance front with stable returns. Good time to explore the FMCG sector as you may get good returns on the invested amount.

Libra Family Today

Every individual is different, and there comes the difficult part to attend each one with their respected perspective. Have an open talk with your family, to clear up the breaks that your relations are associated with.

Libra Career Today

Good time to invest your time and energy in the business you were planning to start, it certainly is a good time to improvise your business. Some of you can expect a hike in the salary you were expecting to get in your new job.

Libra Health Today

You are blessed with fine health for today. But avoid risking yourself by attending large gatherings or family functions by ignoring the necessary precautions. Ensure the safety of yourself as well as that of your family.

Libra Love Life Today

Your relationship is going to be your wealth today. Do involve your better half to resolve your financial issues. For some, it might be possible to go outing.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Crimson

