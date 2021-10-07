Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Are you fighting self doubt?

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are charming individuals that anybody can fall in love with. Virgos make excellent social guides who are acquainted with solutions for everyone's personal problem. Virgos are imbibed with a caring nature and a gentle personality. Virgo women look for perfection not only in themselves but also in their surroundings. You want everything to be in order and function in your way. Virgos are known to be analytical thinkers. They allow nothing to remain Black and White in their imagination. You are a rational thinker who believes in adding colours to all that you go by. Ah! Nothing glorious seems to be happening in your day. Some of you can have financial prosperity; others can expect to have everyday scenarios without many social benefits.

Virgo Finance Today

Your efforts are going to be paid. The money that you owe from your friends is likely to be transferred to your account. Financially, the day augurs well, overall.

Virgo Family Today

Family can be fun sometimes, the poor jokes that you hit, may touch the hearts of your family members and can light up the mood. You shall make them all, happy today. A family elder is also likely to extend a valuable advice to you.

Virgo Career Today

The meeting that you might have to attend is going to conclude well. Although the result cannot be expected instantaneously, you shall see the satisfaction on your client's face.

Virgo Health Today

The weather changes are unpredictable, and you could be better resting in the warmth of the house. It seems to be better to avoid walking your pets in the park as of today.

Virgo Love Life Today

You need to stop focusing too much on your external appearance. Although it plays a prominent role in your love life, it is expected of you to play confidently.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Fuchsia/Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874