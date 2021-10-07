Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 7: Stars suggest, be careful

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Although Taurus are quite in a rush, they avoid trouble. Taurus are easy-going people who give equal importance to their work life and personal life. You are polite as an individual but Taurus don't easily let other people walk over them. A Taurian is an independent thinker and self-directed in most of the deeds that they choose to do. Although everyone perceives a Taurus to be pretty agitated all the time, you have a calm presence about yourself and love to take time away from their daily crowd and relax and enjoy yourself. All the aspects of your life look cool for today except in financial matters. So now let's eye out to how your overall day is planned for you by the stars.

Taurus Finance Today

If you are running on a loss and are not finding a way to get out of it, then you need to step your leg into new ventures. Your current trade might put you into trouble, so the more careful you are better it would be for your business.

Taurus Family Today

It's the right time to spend quality time with your family members in order to blend your relationships well. Share your feelings with your family, and you shall receive outright support.

Taurus Career Today

You hold a great opportunity to leverage your earnings. So do not be blind to the knocking opportunities. The sooner you notice it, the better it would be for your career.

Taurus Health Today

Health is wealth, so you need to focus more on your daily routine to make it less stressful for you. Put a curb on deep-fried foods, as they can make you feel lazy and decrease your efficiency.

Taurus Love Life Today

A visit to the fountain park may be possible with your partner. For some of you, it is favourable to have a romantic movie night transforming into an expression of love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874