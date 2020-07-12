e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan health updates: Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Jaya test negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan health updates: Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Jaya test negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan Covid-19 health updates: After the actor and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday, his house has been sealed by the BMC. Here are more updates.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.
Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.
         

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for the coronavirus and are hospitalized with mild symptoms in Mumbai. The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in an isolation unit.

Amitabh, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that he has tested positive and appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested. Abhishek, who is 44, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized.

Here are the latest updates on their health:

1:30 pm | Aaradhya Bachchan tests negative

BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya, alongwith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has also tested negative for the coronavirus. The COVID-19 tests for Aishwarya, Jaya and other family members were conducted after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive.

1:14 pm | Prayers being conducted for Amitabh, Abhishek’s good health

Special prayers are being offered for the good health of Amitabh and Abhishek at a temple in Ujjain, reported ANI.

 

12:50 pm | French Ambassador wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday wished for a speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek.

12.45 pm | Dharmendra tells Amitabh ‘get well soon’

Dharmendra tweeted, “Amit , get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother......he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two ...Jaya, don’t worry...every thing will be fine my brave baby....Look after yourself and everyone at home.....Love you all......take care”

12.35 pm | Celebrities wish Abhishek and Amitabh quick recovery

Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh and others have tweeted for Abhishek and Amitabh’s good health.

Full story here.

12:21 pm | Abhishek and Amitabh feeling better

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are “feeling better” as they get treated for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, said on Sunday. “Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable,” Ansari told PTI.

12: 14 pm| BMC workers sanitise Amitabh Bachchan’s home Jalsa

Hindustantimes

BMC workers seen sanitising Jalsa, the Bachchan residence, on Sunday morning.

11:53 am | Amitabh’s residence Jalsa sealed

Poster outside Jalsa, put up by the BMC.
Poster outside Jalsa, put up by the BMC.

Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa has been declared a containment area and sealed by the BMC. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been placed in two-week isolation after which they will be tested again.

India news

