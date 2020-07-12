e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Fact check: Viral video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking Nanavati Hospital’s staff is months old

Fact check: Viral video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking Nanavati Hospital’s staff is months old

An old video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking the staff at Nanavati hospital is going viral after he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. The 77-year-old actor has tested positive for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, is undergoing treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. After the news of his diagnosis broke, an old video of him thanking the doctors and other staff of the hospital has resurfaced online. The video appears to have been made in April this year, during the lockdown but was taken to be new by many on the internet.

In the video, Amitabh said, “Namashkar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you’re doing in these very trying circumstances.” He went on to talk about a billboard in Surat which said that temples across the country are closed as God is wearing a white coat and working in hospitals.

Amitabh said that doctors, nurses and medical professionals are God-like for the people and lauded them for their hard work. “You have become providers of life. I fold my hands and pay my respects to you. This is a very noble deed. Who knows where mankind would be without you?,” he says in Hindi.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Amitabh urged his fans to stay positive during the tough times and said, “They are trying times. Everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There’s always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please, do not despair or panic. We’re all together in this. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances.”

“Thank you so much Nanavati hospital, all the nurses and doctors, and the people that are working there - the staff at the hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility,” he concluded, adding that their love and care has been important to his health. The video was first uploaded to YouTube on April 23. Watch it here:

 

Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday, after complaining of breathlessness. He and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, have tested positive for Covid-19. However, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for the virus.

The public relations officer of Nanavati hospital told ANI that Amitabh is stable. “Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital,” the officer said.

