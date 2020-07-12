Actor Rachel White tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘please keep me in your prayers’

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:55 IST

Actor Rachel White says she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantining at her home. The actor, who is currently in Kolkata, took to Twitter on Saturday night and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery,” she tweeted. Rachel has worked in films like Dharma Productions’ Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut-starrer Ungli and Har Har Byomkesh in Bengali.

Other celebrities and Rachel’s fans also wished her good health. “Take Care,” wrote Rituparna Sengupta. “Hey... not to worry. You will be back to being fit in no time.. stay strong and take good care. Love & Prayers,” wrote Rukimini Maitra.

She had earlier wished a speedy recovery to Koel Mallick, who had also tested positive for coronavirus last week. “Dear Lord ! Praying for your health and well being. Get well soon,” she had written.

The news came soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Saturday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday informed that his family members, including mother Dulari, brother, sister-in-law and niece, have tested positive for coronavirus. However, he, himself has tested negative.

As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.

