Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan test negative for coronavirus, to stay in quarantine for 2 weeks

bollywood

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:55 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus. They were tested after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were tested last night using rapid antigen kit. Both have tested negative, but have been quarantined for 14 days. They will be again tested after their quarantine period is completed.”

Pednekar added, “BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has alos done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed.”

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in an isolation unit. Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that he has tested positive and appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Abhishek, who is 44, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital,” he wrote. “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

