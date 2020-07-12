e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan test negative for coronavirus, to stay in quarantine for 2 weeks

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan test negative for coronavirus, to stay in quarantine for 2 weeks

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have both tested negative for coronavirus. They will stay quarantined at home for 14 days and tested again at the end of it.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will be tested again after two weeks.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will be tested again after two weeks.
         

Actor Aishwarya Rai and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus. They were tested after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were tested last night using rapid antigen kit. Both have tested negative, but have been quarantined for 14 days. They will be again tested after their quarantine period is completed.”

Pednekar added, “BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has alos done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in an isolation unit. Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that he has tested positive and appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Abhishek, who is 44, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital,” he wrote. “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
