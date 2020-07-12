e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for Covid-19, assures fans he feels fine

Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for Covid-19, assures fans he feels fine

After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, fans had been worried for Amit Sadh as the two had been dubbing for their web series Breathe Into The Shadows.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Amit Sadh has said he will get Covid-19 test done on Sunday.
Amit Sadh has said he will get Covid-19 test done on Sunday.
         

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tweeted that he will get his coronavirus test done on Sunday. Amit’s Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Abhishek and Amit have been dubbing for the Amazon Prime show, which came out earlier this week.

Sharing the news, Amit tweeted, “HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, However, will get a precautionary Covid 19 test done today. . My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”

 

Amit recently met Abhishek as they dubbed for their digital show, Breathe Into The Shadows. The show marked Abhishek’s digital debut and released online last week.

Also read: Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test positive for Covid-19; actor tests negative

Amitabh and Abhishek had tweeted to inform fans that they had tested positive for the coronavirus and also advised everyone, who came in contact with them in the last 10 days, to get tested. Amitabh wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.” Abhishek also tweeted soon after, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ”

 

 

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for the virus and will have to be quarantined inside their home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
LIVE: Maharashtra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Maharashtra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In