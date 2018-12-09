Disha Patani and Rekha strike a friendship on their way to Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur. See pics

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is set to get married in Mumbai on December 12. But the family has chosen Udaipur as the venue of the pre-wedding celebrations that made the who’s who of the Bollywood flock to Rajasthan to attend the lavish affair.

Among the guests who have reached the city, are actors Rekha and Disha Patani. The two flew together on the same fight and made good use of time by bonding with each other and few more guests. The two looked super excited for the wedding in the pictures shared by Disha on her Instagram. She captioned it, “With the most beautiful soul Rekha mam. So beautiful in and out.” Also seen in the picture is the son of music director Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth and a friend.

Disha Patani and Rekha at Udaipur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha and Disha were later spotted at the Udaipur airport by the paparazzi. The veteran actor looked like a timeless beauty in a white and golden silk sari and a matching dupatta over her head. Disha was in a black camisole and high-waist denims.

The Ambanis had hosted a grand sangeet party in Udaipur which was attended Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Many international high profile celebs have already arrived in India for the gala. While former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had arrived ahead of the sangeet, R&B singer Beyonce Knowles too reached Udaipur to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations on Sunday. The celebrations began with a maha aarti at Lake Pichola and were later followed by several dance performances put up by the members of the Ambani family.

