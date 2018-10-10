Happy Birthday Rekha: 15 pics that prove she has always been the diva of Bollywood

Rekha has been a diva of Bollywood for as long as one can recall. Apart from her stunning looks, it was her energy and the electric screen presence which helped her amass a huge fan following since her debut with Sawan Badhon. Even today, Rekha has people of all ages floored with her beauty and her screen presence.

Having made her acting debut as a child artiste in a Telugu film in 1966 and four years later, making her debut as a lead heroine in Bollywood film Sawan Badhon, Rekha has worked in over 180 films in her five-decade long acting career. While her films have always garnered attention for the roles she portrayed on-screen, she has often got embroiled in controversies as well. Nevertheless, she continues to walk ahead holding her head high.

Films apart, her fashion sense has also never failed to impress fans and set new trends. Even in the recent years, Rekha has often slayed it with her style statements and fashionable picks.

While she continues to defy age, those who haven’t seen her in her younger days are definitely missing out on something special. Here are 15 pictures from Rekha’s early days in Bollywood, which prove that she was always a diva. Check them out:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:16 IST