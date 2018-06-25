At 63, Rekha outdoes herself as she performs at IIFA awards, watch videos

From Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, veteran actor Rekha left everyone smitten here with her grand finale performance at the 19th edition of IIFA here on Sunday night. Known for her elegance and twinkle toes, Rekha, 63, looked stunning in a powder pink Anarkali bedazzled with silver zari work as she performed live on stage after two decades.

She brought alive the 1981 film Umrao Jaan as she swayed effortlessly on numbers like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti.

A post shared by YASIR PHOTOGRAPHER (@yasirstudios1986) on Jun 24, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT

A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries) on Jun 24, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

A post shared by Rekha Ji (@rekhajifanpage) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

She also danced on numbers from the 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Thare Rahiyo from Pakeezah.

After the Khoobsoorat actor finished with her 20 minutes performance, the audience and celebrities were left asking for more.

Actors like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan went on stage to do an encore of Salam-E-Ishq with her.

After her performance, Rekha said that “after sharing stage space with these great actors today, I feel I have become a better actor and a better person”.

Held at the 2,000-seat Siam Niramit here, Rekha received a standing ovation from her fans.

Co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar, the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekends and Awards saw a spectacular gala on Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more