Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may extend gains on counting day
Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty are expected to rise as the counting for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies begins on Tuesday. It soared to record-high levels on Monday after the exit polls predicted the return of the Modi government for the third straight term. Sensex surged 2,778 points, nearly 4 per cent, to hit its all-time high of 76,738.89. Nifty 50 surged 808 points, nearly 4 per cent, to hit its fresh record high of 23,338.70....Read More
Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day gains since February 1, 2021, when indices had jumped nearly 5% after the budget presentation. Interestingly, Sensex and Nifty had spurted more than 3 per cent on May 20, 2019, after the exit polls predicted a major win BJP-led NDA in the 2019 general elections.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to ₹4,25,91,511.54 crore (USD 5.13 trillion).
As many as 2,346 stocks advanced while 1,615 declined and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies stood at ₹422.48 lakh crore (USD 5.09 trillion).
India's economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March, cementing the country's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for the third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty log biggest single-day gain in 3 yrs as exit polls predict 3rd term for Modi govt
After the exit polls predicted the return of the Modi government for the third straight term, benchmark Sensex and Nifty zoomed more than 3 per cent on Monday, recording their biggest single-day gain in three years and closing at lifetime highs.
The 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,507.47 points or 3.39 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,468.78 points with 25 of its constituents ending in the green and five in the red. During the day, the barometer jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 76,738.89.
The NSE Nifty climbed 733.20 points or 3.25 per cent to finish at 23,263.90. During the day, it soared 808 points or 3.58 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day all-time high of 23,338.70.