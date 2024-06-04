Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may extend gains on counting day

Stock market LIVE Updates: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty are expected to rise as the counting for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies begins on Tuesday. It soared to record-high levels on Monday after the exit polls predicted the return of the Modi government for the third straight term. Sensex surged 2,778 points, nearly 4 per cent, to hit its all-time high of 76,738.89. Nifty 50 surged 808 points, nearly 4 per cent, to hit its fresh record high of 23,338.70....Read More

Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day gains since February 1, 2021, when indices had jumped nearly 5% after the budget presentation. Interestingly, Sensex and Nifty had spurted more than 3 per cent on May 20, 2019, after the exit polls predicted a major win BJP-led NDA in the 2019 general elections.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to ₹4,25,91,511.54 crore (USD 5.13 trillion).

As many as 2,346 stocks advanced while 1,615 declined and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies stood at ₹422.48 lakh crore (USD 5.09 trillion).

India's economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March, cementing the country's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for the third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.