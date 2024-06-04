Lok Sabha Election Results: Stock market crash leads to social media frenzy, meme storm on X

The Sensex and Nifty fell more than 5% today as early indications suggested that the BJP will win fewer seats than exit polls had forecast. At 73,156.91, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 3,311.87 points. The stock market experts claim that the reason for this decline is due to the Lok Sabha Election results that fell short of expectations. They stated that the market decline is temporary and that a strong recovery is likely given that the current NDA administration is still favoured by the results of the Lok Sabha election and that there is still little likelihood of a change in government, reported the Mint. One of the memes posted on social media regarding sensex crash.

As the stock market crashed, numerous people had all sorts of reactions. Among them, many people took to X to post hilarious memes and jokes on the stock market.

Here's how people reacted:

Sensex and Nifty continued their downward spiral, plunging more than 6% each, as indications emerged that the BJP-led NDA may win back power with a lower majority than predicted by exit polls. Tuesday saw a sharp decline in the stock prices of all Adani Group companies, with the early indication being that the BJP will win fewer seats than anticipated based on exit polls. REC, PFC, BEL, and BHEL tank more than 20% each today