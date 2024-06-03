These stocks are set to surge if PM Modi wins third term as exit polls predict
Analysts predicted that if exit polls are accurate, “Modi stocks” could rally. A look at these stocks
Brokerage firms identified stocks that could benefit from the formation of PM Modi led-NDA coalition government as exit polls indicated a clear majority for the alliance. Almost all exit polls showed that the BJP is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 and is set to secure more than 370 seats. Analysts predicted that if exit polls are accurate, “Modi stocks” could rally. These are stocks of the companies or sectors that have benefited directly from government policies and initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Global brokerage CLSA identified 54 companies that could be direct beneficiaries of PM Modi’s policies. These are:
Defense and manufacturing: HAL, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, Bharat Electronics, Cummins India, Siemens, ABB India, SAIL, BHEL, Bharat Forge
Infrastructure and transport: Indus Towers, GMR Airports, IRCTC, Container Corporation of India
Power and energy: NTPC, NHPC, PFC, REC, Tata Power, HPCL, GAIL, JSPL, Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, Coal India, Petronet LNG, BPCL, IOCL
Banking and finance: SBI, PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda
Telecom: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers
Others in the list included Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Indian Hotels, Reliance Industries, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, The India Cements, Dalmia Bharat, The Ramco Cements
YES Securities also suggested several stocks worth buying on June 4 which included NTPC, Texmaco Rail & Engineering (Texrail), SBI, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Bharti Airtel.
Brokerage firm Phillip Capital also listed 21 stocks that could make investors richer which included SBI, BoB, Canara Bank, PFC, REC, Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, UltraTech, Siemens, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Divi's Labs, Syngene, APL Apollo, Jindal SAW, IGL, Aarti Industries, Vinati Organics, Praj, Gokaldas Export and SP Apparel.
