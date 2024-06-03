 Ola Electric layoffs: Company to cut 500 jobs, Bhavish Aggarwal ‘reducing costs’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ola Electric layoffs: Company to cut 500 jobs, Bhavish Aggarwal ‘reducing costs’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Ola Electric layoffs: A few teams have finalised the number of cuts as Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has been pushing to reduce costs across all revenues.

Ola Electric layoffs: Ola Electric is planning to lay off around 400-500 people across the organisation. The process will be completed in the coming weeks as the company aims to reduce operating costs ahead of the initial public offering (IPO), Economic Times reported citing people in the know. However, the final number of job cuts may change as the company is still in the process of concluding the scale of layoffs, the report added.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, ANI Technologies that runs Ola Cabs.
Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, ANI Technologies that runs Ola Cabs.

Ola Electric weighs bid for lithium mining rights, says report

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The impacted employees may be replaced with new hiring at a relatively cheaper cost, the report added but the headcount is set to shrink following the completion of layoffs. The report also claimed that a few teams have already finalised the number of cuts as Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has been pushing to reduce costs across all revenues.

Bhavish Aggarwal vs LinkedIn: Ola to switch from Microsoft Azure to its own Krutrim Cloud

Earlier the company said that it has 3,733 employees as of October 2023 and the employee attrition rate is at 47.48 per cent in FY23. Ola Cabs had laid off around 200 employee in April and the company's CEO Hemant Bakshi and CFO Kartik Gupta had also exited the company then. This comes as Ola Electric reported a net loss of 267 crore on operating revenue of 1,243 crore for the first quarter of FY24. In FY23, the company posted a net loss of 1,472 crore on operating revenue of 2,631 crore.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Ola Electric layoffs: Company to cut 500 jobs, Bhavish Aggarwal ‘reducing costs’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On